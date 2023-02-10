Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.72 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

