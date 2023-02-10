Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 713.7% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 713.7% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.