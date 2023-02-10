Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 16,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

