Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.85. 380,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.11. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

