Intrust Bank NA Sells 682 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABG opened at $231.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $175.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

