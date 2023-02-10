Intrust Bank NA Sells 541 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

