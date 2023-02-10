Intrust Bank NA Sells 398 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $463.30 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 289.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

