Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.82.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

