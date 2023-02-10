Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

