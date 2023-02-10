Intrust Bank NA Purchases 641 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $2,031,901. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

