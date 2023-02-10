Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

