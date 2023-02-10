Intrust Bank NA Has $294,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $2,031,901. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.00 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

