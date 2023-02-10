Intrust Bank NA Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $84.72 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

