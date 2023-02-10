Intrust Bank NA Has $217,000 Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $231.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.