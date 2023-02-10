Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BHP Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,097.75.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.