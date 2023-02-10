Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,452,374.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

