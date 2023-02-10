Intrust Bank NA Buys 527 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,097.75.

NYSE BHP opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

