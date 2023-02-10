Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

