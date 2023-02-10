International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.
IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of IFF opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $143.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
