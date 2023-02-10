International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of IFF opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $143.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

