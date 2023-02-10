International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.08

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.08 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 170.02 ($2.04). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 168.98 ($2.03), with a volume of 9,755,283 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.74) to GBX 220 ($2.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 168.90 ($2.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.37.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

