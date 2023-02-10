InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.11) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($70.92) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,610.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.