Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,993. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

