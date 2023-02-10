Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $138,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

