Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.55 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.44. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$225.91.

IFC opened at C$193.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$196.65. The firm has a market cap of C$33.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$170.82 and a 1 year high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

