Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,559 shares of company stock worth $13,833,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.