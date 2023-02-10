Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-6.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.53. The company had a trading volume of 147,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 675.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 86.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also

