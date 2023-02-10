Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NSP stock traded up $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

