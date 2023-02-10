Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $12.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $126.56.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 670.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

