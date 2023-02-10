Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UTHR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.24. 432,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

