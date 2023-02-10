Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.24. 432,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

