Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells 150,829 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average is $175.61. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

