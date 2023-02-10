Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $4,038,500.00 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98.

On Monday, November 21st, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

