Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells 3,776 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $5.23 on Friday, hitting $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,378. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

