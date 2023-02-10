Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,313,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,321,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,917. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

