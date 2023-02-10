Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells $2,041,147.50 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

PH stock opened at $351.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day moving average of $289.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

