Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 5,684 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,982,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64.

On Monday, November 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $466,834.68.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

MPWR stock traded down $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.02. 580,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

