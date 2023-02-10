Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MarineMax Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MarineMax by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in MarineMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

