Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells $2,251,480.00 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

