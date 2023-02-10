Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Sells $72,083.76 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERII. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,220,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 452,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.