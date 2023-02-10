Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CFO Purchases $182,200.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.52 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

