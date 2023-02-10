InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $2.05 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 53.39%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

