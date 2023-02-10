Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

IVFH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 184,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Innovative Food

(Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

