Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
IVFH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 184,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
About Innovative Food
