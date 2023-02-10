Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.