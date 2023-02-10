IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $43,026.69 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

