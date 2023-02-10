IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.67

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 23323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$31.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.80) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

