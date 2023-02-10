Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.88.
Impinj Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Impinj stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
