Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 1,555.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. 647,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,545. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5843 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

