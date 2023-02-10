Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Up 0.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 2,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

About Iluka Resources

(Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.