Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 2,165.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 125 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Ilika Stock Performance

ILIKF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 74,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,629. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

