IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.90. 120,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.36.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

