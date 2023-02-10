iExec RLC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.58 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $161.37 million and $34.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00009106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00222830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002943 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.13070117 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $32,277,031.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”



